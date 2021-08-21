When Is 'Ted Lasso' Season 2 Episode 6 Coming Out? Here Is Short Recap Of Episode 5

The Apple TV+ sports comedy Ted Lasso is gaining momentum in viewership as the second season progresses with new episodes. The fifth episode of the show was appreciated by many for its heartwarming and intriguing content with endearing characters to watch out for. Fans also rejoiced in Roy Kent makes a return to AFC Richmond leaving them wondering about the next episode. Check out the brief Ted Lasso season 2 episode 5 recap and what you can expect from the sixth episode.

When is Ted Lasso season 2 episode 6 coming out?

The sixth episode is slated to premiere on August 27, 2021. Ted Lasso season 2 episode 6 timing will be 3 am ET on Apple TV+. All the new episodes of Ted Lasso release every Friday and the finale episode is scheduled for October 8 this year. With a runtime of 30 and 40 minutes, season two will consist of 12 episodes.

The Apple TV+ show will be exclusively available on Apple TV+. Fans will be able to stream the sixth episode on Apple TV+ with the first season already available on the streamer. The streaming platform also avails a seven-day trial offer for its users.

Ted Lasso season 2 episode 5 recap

Captain Isaac is shown in tremendous pressure following his team's humiliating losing streak. Seeming to be his only hope, Ted resorts to the team’s former skipper Roy Kent to help him get his team back on the track. Ted, Roy, and Isaac are seen meeting up at Roy's childhood football field where he explains to the duo the importance of enjoying the sport. Impressed by his determination, Ted is seen offering Roy the post of the coach which he turns down but eventually accepts.

On the other hand, juniormost coach Nathan struggles to get a coveted window table at his father's favourite restaurant. Keeley and Rebecca are seen encouraging Nathan to stand for himself. After Roy is appointed as the coach, Nathan can be seen fearing his role in the team.

What to expect from Ted Lasso season 2 episode 6?

Check out the Ted Lasso season 2 episode 6 spoilers here. Titled 'The Signal', the fans can expect a dramatic change in the football team with players getting guided by a former professional player Roy. From practices to regimes and to get a professional insight on the spot, the team could be seen changing for the better. However, a hiccup on the path could be Nathan's self-esteem which is further threatened by Roy's dominant role in the team. Fans can also expect a heart-to-heart chat between Ted and Dr Sharon after skipping it in episode five.

