When Jasmine Sandlas Gave Fans Major Nostalgic Feels With Her Throwback Video

Indian-American playback singer and songwriter, Jasmine Sandlas, has provided fans with some great music over the years. The songstress has delivered a number of hits with songs like Yaar Na Miley, Raat Jashan Di, Party Nonstop and many more. Sandlas has even been featured on the TEDx Talks, MTV Coke Studio and Spoken Word platforms.

The singer and songwriter has often shared photos and videos of herself on her Instagram handle with candid content. Sandlas has acquired a vast following of 2 million on her Instagram handle, over the years. In June 2020, Jasmine Sandlas' Instagram featured an adorable video of herself, from way back when, which she shared with a long and warm caption.

More about Jasmine Sandlas' adorable throwback video

On June 19, 2020, Jasmine Sandlas shared an adorable video featuring her baby self, for fans. Jasmine, who doesn't look much older than 8 or 9 years old in the video, can be seen wearing a bright and colourful ensemble. She can also be seen dancing to the beats of a band playing in the background, without a care in the world.

The video which gave fans major nostalgia vibes from when they were children, was shared with a long caption in which Jasmine spoke about her journey. The singer talked about how her baby-self would never believe the life she would come to lead in the future. She also wrote about how innocent she was as a child and "so pure".

The singer even wrote about how the date June 4th, 2020 meant a lot to her, as it was the day she released her 3rd album which was a life-changing experience. She wrote:

"If I went back in time to tell her about her future, she would never believe that her life would turn out to be so poetic. She was so sweet, so innocent and so pure. Releasing album 3 was a moment that transformed my life. June 4th 2020 is a day that I’ll never forget. I am overwhelmed with the love I’ve received from every punjabi soul in the world. I feel like I’m on a cloud."

Take a look at Jasmine's video below -

Image - Jasmine Sandlas' instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.