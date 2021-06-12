When Jasmine Sandlas Revealed Her Favourite TV Series, Asked For Movie Recommendations

Jasmine Sandlas is a prominent Indian-American singer and songwriter who has gained a massive fan following her superhit Punjabi songs. During a throwback interaction, the artist had been candid over many things where she talked about her favourite TV series and which horror movies she had watched. Jasmine Sandlas had also talked about her latest album, stating that it had been the most beautiful creation that she had ever come up with.

When Jasmine Sandlas was candid over her movie and food choices

According to reports by Hindustan Times, Jasmine Sandlas was asked whether she loved watching Netflix and had any favourite television series. She had shared that she loved Dexter. She had also revealed that she did not have time to watch TV and that she would be writing songs and socializing with her friends whenever she got a chance to get inspired by them. She was also asked whether she liked Bombay, Delhi or California better to which she had stated that she couldn’t choose one of them as she was born in Punjab and fulfilled her dreams in Bombay and Delhi. Jasmine Sandlas was also asked that since most of her songs were on love and heartbreak, was she on any dating app. She had had that she wasn’t and added that initially, she wasn’t on any dating app as she didn’t know about them and at present, she was too famous to be on any dating app.

Further, Jasmine Sandlas was also asked some quirky questions about the weirdest food she’d ever had to which she had said that she was not about food and could eat anything. She had also added that she was scared to try new things like crocodile, snails, sharks and other things that she found weird. She was later asked whether she watched any horror movies and the singer ha responded that she had watched one a while ago and had also asked for recommendations.

Jasmine Sandlas' songs

Jasmine Sandlas has created numerous songs in her entire career so far and also successfully collaborated with other popular artists. Some of the iconic Jasmine Sandlas' songs include Tu, Machis, Sara College, Patt Lai Geya, Chunni Black, Musafira, End Karade, Ishq Da Sutta, Baby Besharam, Curves Mere Killerrr Killerrr and several others.

