When Karan Mehra Revealed His First Job Was At A Fast-food Outlet In An Old Video: Watch

Actor Karan Mehra made a household name with his role as Naitik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor has been a part of several TV shows. While his acting skills are much loved by his fans, the actor once revealed that he has worked at a fast-food outlet before trying his hands in acting. In a video posted on Karan Mehra's Instagram, the actor is spotted talking about his job as a trainee at a fast food outlet.

In the video, Karan Mehra is seen making pizza while he talks about his cooking skills. The actor mentions that pizza is his speciality as he has been a summer trainee at a famous food outlet. He further shares that he did the job after he completed school. Karan Mehra says, "I make decent pizzas". The actor also posted a picture giving a glimpse of his cooked pizza and shared a shot of him holding a bowl full of french fries. He posted the video with the caption, "From just a Summer-trainee right after my 12th grade and my 1st job to learning the art of making Pizzas .... Today I look back and realise everything I learnt has taught me a great deal."

Fans in huge number complimented Karan's cooking skills by saying that the pizza looks delicious. Several fans also asked him for a recipe. Check out fan reactions on Karan Mehra's video.

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's ugly spat

Karan Mehra was arrested by the Mumbai Police on charges of domestic violence on June 1. Mehra's wife Nisha Rawal filed a complaint with the Goregaon Police against him following an alleged brawl that occurred between them. He has been arrested under Section 336, 337, 332, 504, 506 of the IPC and will be produced before the court today by the Goregaon police. Nisha Rawal also held a press conference in the evening to talk about her fight with Karan Mehra.

Maharashtra | Actor Karan Mehra arrested after his wife & actor Nisha Rawal filed a complaint in Goregaon area last night. Rawal filed a complaint against Mehra following a brawl. A case has been registered: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2021

In her press conference, she opened about Karan Mehra's extramarital affair. She mentioned that they were having issues in their relationship and hence have decided to part ways. However, Karan was not ready to talk to her and reach a mutual decision. According to her, when she decided to express and fight for herself, he hit her. Nisha also gave an insight into their relationship and mentioned that she has been facing a tough time with Karan for a long time now but she decided to stay quiet and now that she doesn't want her son to be with such a man she decided to speak up.

