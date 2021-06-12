When Karanvir Bohra And Teejay Sidhu Tried To Amuse Their Youngest And Failed Miserably!

It is not easy to entertain kids and nobody knows it better than Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava actor Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu. Parents of three daughters, the couple is yet to learn the ways their kids would be amused by their shenanigans rather than the television cartoon. In a hilarious clip shared by Karanvir Bohra, check out the couple brutally failing at entertaining their youngest child.

The Bohra parents tried to entertain Snow

In the video shared by the actor, Karanvir's youngest daughter Snow can be seen sleeping in her stroller and enjoying a cartoon show on the TV. In a fun editing, Snow was shown thinking that the cartoon was pretty fun. Karanvir and his wife Teejay Sidhu then appeared to dance comically in front of Snow to which she thought that her parents were not as fun as the cartoon show on television. He wrote, 'How do you please an audience That is so difficult'. However, the actor informed his fans that they will continue trying.

Netizens' reaction to Karanvir Bohra's Instagram video

Fans were in awe after seeing a new side of the couple in the video. Many complimented how cute they were to try to entertain their daughter like that. The comment section was spammed with laughing emojis as the fans joined in on the fun. One fan commented that sadly for the parents, Snow looked more interested in the cartoon.

Pic credit: Karanvir Bohra IG

More on Karanvir Bohra's daughters' videos

The actor has three daughters with his wife Teejay namely Gia Vanessa Snow, Vienna, and Raya Bella Bohra. The three toddlers are undoubtedly the stars of his social media page as he shares several fun moments with them with his fans on social media. In a recent video, the actor shared a video of his family enjoying a family outing to commemorate World Environment Day. He also urged his followers to pay attention to nature and do their bits in protecting it.

In another post, the actor shared a sweet photo of all his daughters in a single frame where the twins can be seen hugging their youngest sister. The actor also shared a glimpse into his daily Sunday routine where he can be seen playing barbie with his daughter. Check out Karanvir Bohra's daughters' videos and photos here.

IMAGE- KARANVIR BOHRA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.