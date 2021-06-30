When Karanvir Bohra Broke His New Year Resolution For Someone Special Other Than Teejay

Television actor Karanvir Bohra often shares rib-tickling videos on his Instagram handle to entertain his fans and followers off the screen. He is also known for adding quirky captions to his posts that never fail to crack his fans up. In a hilarious video shared by the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor, he is seen breaking his new year resolution for someone special and it is not his wife Teejay Sidhu.

Karanvir Bohra breaks his new year resolution

As the video begins, Karanvir is seen looking up on the internet the different resolutions to stay fit. The next moment, a yummy pizza box is inviting him to have a bite but Bohra remains firm. In the end, he gives in to the temptation and gorges on the pizza. Sharing the video, he wrote in the caption, “New year resolutions be like after seeing pizza.” Tony Kakkar’s song Shona Shona was playing in the background of the video.

As soon as his post was shared, Karanvir’s fans and followers rushed in to comment on it and say how relatable they found the video to be. Many have commented by using the laughter emojis while another said that they found themselves in a similar situation as well. See their comments and reactions below.

The 38-year-old actor shares videos of the fun he has with his daughters on the social media platform as well. Quite recently, he shared a video of how he and his daughter ‘beat the heat’. The Bohras are currently in Vancouver, Canada, where temperatures have soared really high. In a fun Instagram reel, Karanvir, shared the mercury has risen to 42 degrees there and he and his daughter have found a way to tackle it. They are, then, seen playing with water guns. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “When the heat gets to you… what do you… #beattheheat.” His wife Teejay Sidhu also commented on the video by writing, “Hahaha! 😄 You guys are so cute!!”

On the work front:

Karanvir has starred in popular serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava? and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. He also has participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. He will next be seen in the film Kutub Minar.

