When Karanvir Bohra Had Trouble Kissing His Wife Teejay Because Of Time Constraint On KKK5

Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu share a cute bond with each other and fans managed to witness it every time they appeared on the screen together. They both once appeared as contestants on a popular reality TV show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, during which they spent a blissful time with each other and even shared cute and quirky instances from their lives. In one of the episodes, Karanvir Bohra shared a very cute moment that happened during their journey of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Karanvir & Teejay’s blissful relationship

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu have made appearances on a couple of Indian reality TV shows such as Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 6 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 and showcased their amazing compatibility during any of the tasks. According to an article by Bollywood Shaadis, Karanvir Bohra was asked during the show as to what effect the show had on his life. He then opened up on how the show had preoccupied his mind so much that whenever he felt like kissing his wife, he felt that it was also a time-based stunt and he had only 30 seconds left.

The duo first met in a church through a common friend and it was love at first sight for the both of them. Karanvir Bohra also shared that he decided to propose to her on the exact day when they first met a year later. He planned to propose to her at the same church and got engaged there itself and then got married after around 6 months. As their lives went by, when Teejay Sidhu announced her pregnancy to him, it came as a pleasant shock to him as he had signed a 3-year contract for a TV show and wasn’t expecting a little person yet. They then decide to have the baby and share this news with all their fans and friends through social media. The couple became parents of two lovely little twins and recently they welcomed yet another little member to their family. The couple still has been receiving tons of love from the fans for the new member of the family and admire the amazing bond and romance they have between each other.

