When Karenvir Bohra Shouted Angrily At His Father & Received THIS Hilarious Reaction

Karenvir Bohra received an unexpected reaction from his father when he pretended to get angry at him for no apparent reason. The actor posted an IGTV video on Instagram where he explains the purpose of a certain task. Karenvir Bohra at the beginning of the video explains that he is making the video as an acting exercise where he is supposed to get angry at every person that he meets. The purpose of that exercise was further explained by the actor who claimed that it helps the artists get better with emotions that are used in acting. Check out this throwback video below.

Karenvir Bohra's father's hilarious reaction when the actor got angry at him

Thus after explaining to the fans the actor headed to practice getting angry instantly at anyone he met along the course of his day. Towards the end of the video, Karenvir announced that he will try to get angry at his father and see how he reacts to it. Thus he uses a broken headset and headed towards his father who was unsure of the acting exercise his son had been incorporating. Upon encountering his father, Karenvir Bohra burst into a rage and tried to shout at his father accusing him of damaging the headset. He demanded an explanation for it and continued to speak in a loud tone. However, he was interrupted in between and received a slap on his face from his father. His father then pointed at him and stared him down in a very serious way.

After getting a slap, Karenvir Bohra retreated the scene and held his face as he walked away from the camera pointed towards him. Fans had a good laugh watching the end of the video as they found the reaction to be quite hilarious. Fans also wrote about how well Karenvir Bohra almost excelled in delivering the angry act throughout the video. In the previous section of the video the actor was seen getting angry at another person. He scolded the person for using the wifi too much and lashed out at him. However, the actor consoled the man later on and revealed that he is doing an acting exercise. A while later he also tried to get angry with another lady, who didn't seem to get affected by the angry act of Karenvir Bohra. She laughed it off and the actor himself was amazed at her reaction.

Image: Karenvir Bohra Instagram

