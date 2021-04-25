When Manasi Parekh Shared Photos From Her Long Vacay In Japan With Her Family; Take A Look

Actor and singer Manasi Parekh is popularly known for her roles in shows like Sumit Sambhal Lega, Saraswatichandra and films like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Golkeri. In 2019, the actor went on a work trip with her family to Japan and shared a few glimpses from the trip on her Instagram handle. Here's taking a look at the pictures and videos from her long vacation in Japan in 2019.

Manasi Parekh's photos from her long vacation in Japan

Manasi took to her Instagram handle to share a picture with her husband against the backdrop of the Meiji-Jingu Temple. They hid their daughter Nirvi behind them while clicking the picture. Manasi wrote, "Full marks to the tourist parents for almost hiding sleeping baby to get a good shot in the lovely winter sun." In another post, she shared a timelapse video of the Asakusa Buddhist Temple in Japan. The actor further posted a thoughtful picture of a street in Japan with the caption that read, "Overtime #akihabara #japan #workculture".

Before her daughter grows up and her family starts working for her education, Manasi wanted to take a long trip. She wrote, "Before the textbooks, grades, waking up early, competitions, stress, one-up-manship and insecurities of growing up in this crazy world begin, we want to make sure we travel the world with our daughter." They wanted to show her that there is goodness, kindness, beauty, fresh air and oodles of love in places one can’t even imagine. She shared a few pictures with her husband musician Parthiv Gohil and daughter as they posed near the Kawaguchi Lake in Japan.

The actor also shared a few photos from the dinner with her colleagues and family at the Asakusa Tawaramachi. They were seen having a sit-down meal with chopsticks. She also shared an adorable video of her daughter trying to use chopsticks. Nirva was seen holding a plastic frog toy with her chopstick.

In one of the posts, Manasi was seen singing a Ragyaman while walking her daughter at a tourist location. She wrote, "For anybody who has ever been to Japan, you know it’s a lot of walking. And with a toddler, there is always a pram so the walking takes longer." The other pictures shared by the actor featured the Japan Tower, Rainbow bridge, Kinkaku-Ji, Santa Maria Pier in Osaka and a local ramen shop. Take a look at these pictures here.

Promo Image source: Manasi Parekh's Instagram

