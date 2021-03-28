When Mouni Roy Sang The Iconic Song 'Achha Ji Main Haari' In Her Instagram Reel: Watch

Indian actor, Mouni Roy was seen humming the song Achha Ji Main Haari and fans praised her singing skills. The actor took to her Instagram to share a reel video in which she was singing the iconic song. She mentioned that reels are fun in the caption.

When Mouni Roy's Instagram reel made her fans praise her singing

Indian actor, kathak dancer and singer took to her Instagram and shared a video of her singing on July 10, 2020. Mouni was seen singing the iconic song Achha Ji Main Haari in the reel while her friends and fans were drooling over her singing skills. Mouni, who was dressed in a Nike tank top wrote in the caption, 'Reels s funðŸ•º' while making the video with her front camera.

Friends and fans who have always been showering their love on Mouni Roy's photos and videos could not stop themselves to praise the actor's singing skills this time wither. Celebrities including actor Shamita Shetty, Pankit Thakker, and producer Tanuj Garg commented on Mouni Roy singing. Tanuj wrote 'Lovely voice' in the comment section of the reel.

Fans and followers praised her in the comment section. While some wrote 'Big fan' others wrote 'Great voice. Keep it up' to praise the actor. Some fans complimented the actor's skils as well as the beautiful song. Here's how fans showered their love on the reel.

Mouni Roy recently took to her Instagram to share an IGTV video in which she was seen reciting Sanskrit shlokas. In the caption, the actor wrote 'ðŸŒ¸ Hare KrishnaðŸŒ¸ My first Manglacharan recitation in the Gita class yesterday. â˜ºï¸ Have a blessed day y’ll

Hari Om ðŸ’—'.

More Mouni Roy trivia

Mouni Roy made her acting debut with the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2007. Since then, the 35-year-old actor has worked in several shows and films including Naagin, Devo Ke Dev... Mahadev, Gold, Made In China, KGF- Chapter 1, and Romeo Akbar Walter. The actor will be soon appearing in the film Brahmastra directed by Aryan Mukherjee starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Promo Image Source: Mouni Roy's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.