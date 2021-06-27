When Nia Sharma Revealed Why Nobody Wanted To Date Her & Spoke About Her Idea Of Love

Nia Sharma shot to fame owing to her stint on the television show Jamai Raja. Nia Sharma’s TV shows like Naagin, and music videos further added to this appeal. Back in 2016, when she had just been announced to be the new face of Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza, she had spoken to Spotboye about the happenings of her life and her take on certain things. She had talked about her love life, or a lack of one, and why she thought she was single despite being open to relationships and wanting to have an active love life.

When Nia Sharma talked about all things love

In a throwback interview with Spotboye, Nia Sharma was asked about how important love was to her. She had said love was extremely important to her and she was on the lookout for love. She had further added that no matter how much she wanted it, no one wanted to date her, and love did not come to her. She had also revealed that she had no qualms against dating an actor and stated what her criteria were. Nia Sharma had said that she would date an actor if he was good-looking and had his head on his shoulders.

In another interview with Hindustan Times on the same matter, the Naagin actor had said that she was shocked to see that she was not dating. She had shared that she wanted to date someone who was right for her. She had further added that it was time for her to be in love and enjoying with a partner but reiterated that no one wanted to date her. She had also revealed that she was on the lookout for someone who was serious and would have marriage as an end goal in life.

When asked about her rumoured affair with Kushal Tandon, she had said that it was indeed just a rumour. She had called it a bogus rumour and said that she could not allow it to affect her. She had said the two of them were just friends and always had been and would continue to be. She did not want to explain anything to anyone as the more she spoke about it, the more people would make up stories.

IMAGE: NIA SHARMA'S INSTAGRAM

