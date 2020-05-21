When Nia Sharma Set The Beach On Fire During Her Pondicherry Trip; See Pics

Nia Sharma is one of the most talked-about actors on social media today. She is known to make heads turn with all her stunning looks, as she pulls off any attire with boldness. In the recent past, Nia Sharma was spotted in Pondicherry shooting for Jamai Raja 2.0 with co-stars Ravi Dubey and Achint Kaur. Fans went gaga over Nia Sharma's workation pictures from the beaches of Pondicherry. Take a look at the Naagin actor's Instagram pictures from her work trip to Pondicherry.

Nia Sharma sets the beach on fire in Pondicherry

Here, in this Instagram post, Nia Sharma can be seen running in a garden-like location. The Naagin 4 actor stunned in a white ensemble. The outfit included a white tube top and thigh-high slit skirt. Too compliment her attire, she sported a flower pinned in her hair. She simply captioned her picture as "If only Love wasn’t overrated all these things would not appear this beautiful !" Check out Nia Sharma's Instagram post.

Also Read | Nia Sharma-Vijayendra Kumeria or Mouni Roy-Arjun Bijlani: Who's the better 'Naagin' duo?

Nia Sharma shared this video on her Instagram feed. Here, she can be spotted enjoying the sea waves as she sported her white bikini co-ord set. She wrote in her caption, "Why won’t I have my lana del rey moment! #highbythebeachðŸ’—". Take a look at the Jamai Raja actor's post.

Also Read | Nia Sharma reveals essential things she carries around in her bag; check out

In this post, Nia Sharma wore a white netted body con tucked in a glamourous frilly skirt. The outfit can be worn for a party and also for a beach walk. Nia opted for minimal accessories. The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai fame captioned the picture as "Audacity: Getting roasted under the scorching sun to get few good pics for your Instagram knowing your NC42 will hide your tan."

Also Read | Alaya F, Malaika Arora or Regina Cassandra, who wore print suit better?

Nia Sharma also added her Pondicherry vacation to her Instagram highlights, titled as Pondy Diaries. In this Instagram story, Nia Sharma can be seen with Varun Jain and Khatija Iqbal. Take a look at the photos from Nia Sharma's Instagram Highlights.

Also Read | Alaya F & Nia Sharma pull of black dotted dress with sheer elegance; who wore it better?

This Instagram post of Nia Sharm is proof that she can never get bored of sand. Here, the former Khatron Ke Khiladi participant, Nia Sharma is spotted in white bikini layered with a pink shirt. The picture is clicked by her co-actor Khatija Iqbal. She simply wrote in her caption, "Up above the sky so high!! #cloudy"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.