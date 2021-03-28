When Niti Taylor Remembered Her School Days And Danced With Her Best Friend; Watch

Television actor Niti Taylor of Kaisi Yeh Yaarian fame usually shares moments of her life on her social media. Earlier in July 2020, the actor took to her Instagram to share a video of her dancing with her best friend. Along with the video, she reminisced about her school days. The duo was seen dancing to the song "Thug Le". Check it out.

Niti Taylor's Instagram video

On the left side of the video, Niti's best friend is seen dancing while wearing a black teeshirt and jeans. On the right side, Niti graced her fans with her groovy dance moves while wearing a blue salwar kurta. In the caption, she wrote a long note about her school days. She started the note with the mention of how memories are special moments in life.

She then began the story and talked about her group of friends. She mentioned that they were eight people in the group who used to hang out in their 'adda' called Sheesha's lounge. She continued that they used to eat pasta and also bunked school to spend time at one of their houses. Further, she wrote, "Our long drives, summer funks, winter funks, so so many memories. My first time clubbing experience. My first of so many things.".

She then mentioned her friend Chetan and talked about how he knew all of her deepest secrets. She added, "I remember how I use to make him speak to my parents for permission. How they only trusted Chetan. We all got promoted together, put in different batches, it was all so much fun.". She then mentioned not being in contact with other friends and that she is happy to be in contact with Chetan. She further wrote, "I am dancing after so long, choreographed by him, he had the patience’s to record it for me and I told him to make it very simple, as I don’t dance like the way I use to. We didn’t realise we were making memories we just knew we were having fun.".

Concluding, she wrote about the little things that she remembers like the quiet moments, the smiles and the laughter. She further wrote, "It will be the memories of these little things that helps to push away the pain, and bring the smiles back again.

Dancing with Chetan in one frame I have so so many memories that have just popped in my head, and I have had all smiles

I really cherish those days, I am so glad we were friends and we are friends."

Promo Image Source: Niti Taylor's Instagram