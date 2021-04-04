When Niti Taylor Shared Pics From Her Holiday And Expressed Her Love For Family

Niti Taylor, who started her acting journey with 2009’s Pyaar Ka Bandhan, has appeared in many daily soaps and music videos in recent years. She has been lauded by her fans and followers for her role in MTV India’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan as Nandini Murthy and Mannat in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaz. Recently, she has been also featured in a number of Telugu flicks such as Mem Vayasuku Vacham, Pelli Pustakam and Love Dot Com. Niti, who is also an active user of social media, enjoys a massive following of more than 2.3 million on her Instagram handle. Here’s a look at the time when Niti gave a glimpse of her Goa vacay.

Niti Taylor’s sneak peek into her Goa getaway

One of her videos that garnered massive attention was her ‘Goa’s getaway’ on Instagram. The actor had uploaded a series of photos and videos on her Instagram from her vacay. In the video, she can be seen sporting vibrant coloured outfits and happily posing with her friend, Natasha Bawa and hubby, Parikshit Bawa. She can also be seen giving her villa’s tour and making lunch.

As for the caption, the actor penned a sweet note, “Time is Precious. Love your family”. “Spend time, be kind & serve one another. Make no room for regrets”. “Tomorrow is not promised & today is short @parikshit.bawa @natashabawa”, she wrote. She concluded her note by adding her villa’s details.

As soon as the video was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments. A fan commented, “Awesome place”. Another one wrote, “Am in love with @inrabo_villa_goa. Beautiful place”. A user commented, “everything looks so good...you 3 too...waiting for more....” with several heart-eyed face emoticons. Another one wrote, “Super video nitiðŸ˜amazing view u should start a YouTube channel” with OK gesture emoticons.

Recently, Niti has been treating her fans with snippets featuring herself and hubby, Parikshit, an army officer. The couple tied the knot on August 13, 2020, in an intimate ceremony. Niti and Parikshit got engaged on the same date in 2019 after a two-year-long courtship period.

A sneak-peek into Niti Taylor's photos

