When Pearl V Puri Opened About Struggling Days, Revealed 'did Not Eat Anything For 9 Days'

Television actor Pearl V Puri, popular for his role in Naagin 3, is quite active on social media and enjoys a good number of followers on Instagram. The actor, back in June 2020, posted a snippet of his first Ted Talk on Instagram. The actor in his talk revealed what inspired him to become an actor. Pearl also opened up about his struggle from the early days of his career.

Pearl V Puri's first-ever Ted Talk

In his talk, Pearl revealed that he became an actor because of a popular Bollywood actor. He said that he was in 10th grade that he realised he wanted to be an actor because his then-girlfriend was a fan of SRK and wanted him to become an actor. Pearl further spoke about his struggles and said that he ran away from his hometown of Agra as his father did not want him to become an actor. He said that he had no money left and survived by eating Pani Puri. Pearl said that he once did not eat anything for almost 9 days. Talking about his debut show he said that he had three options in front of him and he chose Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil. The actor said that the show was made for him since it was about a rockstar and he himself was a musician.

Pearl while sharing the video wrote, "Yes I was extremely nervous as this was the first time I was sharing my life story on such a big platform in front of so many people". He also wrote a note in Hindi which roughly translates to: "If you are not hungry even the tastiest food will taste bland, in the same way, if there is no struggle in life there will be no fun in winning."

Fans reacted to Pearl V Puri's talk and left their comments. Fans said that Pearl's story was really inspirational and motivating. Take a look at fans' reactions here.

Pearl V Puri made his debut in acting with the 2013 television show Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat. His first lead role was in the show Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil. The actor's most prominent role was in Ekta Kapoor's hit TV franchise Naagin. He played the role of Mahir Sehgal in Naagin 3. Some of the other Pearl V Puri's shows include Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha and Bepanah Pyaar. Pearl can be currently seen in the TV show Brahmarakshas 2 as Angad Mehra.

IMAGE: PEARL V PURI'S INSTAGRAM

