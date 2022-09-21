When Raju Srivastava Cancelled His Shows In Pakistan Post URI Attack

Stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava who was earlier admitted to AIIMS Delhi following a cardiac arrest passed away at the age of 58. While Raju Srivastava was best known for his stellar comic performances, many are unaware of how he took a stand for his country after the horrific terrorist attack in URI took place.

Raju Srivastava once cancelled his shows in Pakistan in the wake of the URI attack

Soon after the entire nation was left in shock by the URI attack, the late comedian took to social media and posted a video message of himself announcing that he has cancelled his upcoming shows in Pakistan. He went on to address the killings of Indian soldiers at the border and stated that he could not go to Pakistan to entertain those who murdered our soldiers.

He said, “I have been invited for a comedy show in Pakistan. But every day, we can see at the border how war is happening and our soldiers are being killed. The soldiers who have died -- I have seen their families suffering. Pakistan always betrays us while we always send messages of friendship, but they are not getting anything from our friendship. The situation that we are facing right now... I don’t think I can go to Pakistan to entertain those who murdered our soldiers. I can’t do comedy from the inside. I don’t want to go to Pakistan. Our India is very good. Here, we have respect, love and humanity for each and every one. We are happy here. I will not go to Pakistan to do the show.”

"I got a call from the family about half an hour ago saying he is no more. It is really unfortunate news. He was fighting in the hospital for over 40 days," Raju's brother Dipoo Srivastava told PTI. The entire nation is mourning the demise of the notable stand-up comedian and actor of the Indian entertainment industry, with numerous fans, celebrity artists and Indian leaders extending their condolences to the late comedian’s family.

Image: Instagram/@rajusrivastava