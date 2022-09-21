When Raju Srivastava Proposed To A Girl In Shashi Kapoor & Other Actors' Voice; Watch

Stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava passed away at the age of 58 on Wednesday after being on ventilator support for more than a month at AIIMS hospital in New Delhi. Popular comedian-actor was rushed to AIIMS following a cardiac arrest on August 10.

Comedian King Raja Srivastava was well-known for his acts as 'Gajodhar Bhaiya'. He achieved success in the year 2005 when he got recognition for his participation in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He often impersonated Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan during his performance. Post his demise, the comedian-actor's videos and interviews have started surfacing on social media.

In one of his interviews with the entrepreneur Vivek Bindra on Bharat Bada Show, Raju Srivastava recalled how he proposed to a girl in Shashi Kapoor’s voice. Speaking at the show, the comedian said, “When I proposed to a girl in Shashi Kapoor’s voice, the girl was enthralled by my mimicry. She did not even see my message and asked to imitate more actors. I told her I love you in Shatrugan Sinha and Dharmendra’s voices as well.”

During the interview, Srivastava further recalled how his school principal supported his mimicry. “While others would make fun of my mimicry, my school principal supported me. I was also called to several local cricket matches for my commentary. At that time, I knew every player. I had my own style and that's what attracted people," he said.

The comedian achieved unparalleled success and had also featured in Hindi films such as "Maine Pyar Kiya", "Baazigar", the remake of "Bombay to Goa" and "Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya". Srivastava, who joined the BJP in 2014 after a stint with the Samajwadi Party, was also the chairperson of the Film Development Council in Uttar Pradesh.

Comedian Raju Srivastava passes away

"I got a call from the family about half an hour ago saying he is no more. It is really unfortunate news. He was fighting in the hospital for over 40 days," Raju's brother Dipoo Srivastava told PTI. The stand-up comedian and actor was admitted to AIIMS Delhi on August 10 after suffering from a heart attack while working out at a hotel. The actor was kept on a ventilator and even underwent angioplasty.

Raju Srivastava’s son earlier issued a statement through his official Instagram handle stating that his father’s condition was stable and was continuing to recover slowly while being on a ventilator.

Born in 1963, Raju Srivastava always aspired to become a comedian. He had been an integral part of the entertainment industry since the 1980s and emerged as a huge stand-up artist through the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.