When Shaheer Sheikh Found Special, Unseen Picture Of Kushal Tandon On His Birthday

About two years ago, actor Shaheer Sheikh had a special surprise for his buddy and fellow actor Kushal Tandon on his birthday. Sheikh had gifted not only the birthday boy on March 28, 2018, he had also given his fans and followers an unseen picture of Kushal Tandon and himself. Calling Kushal Tandon "laale di jaan" and proclaiming the boys, who share the sun sign Aries, would be "rule the world", Shaheer had posted a set of two pictures.

In the first image, Shaheer and Kushal posed for the camera while on the set of a TV series' shooting. Kushal Tandon rocked a look including a denim jacket and a pair of black sunglasses with his long hair settled on his forehead. Shaheer Sheikh served shades of brown with a leather jacket, a camo print T-shirt and brown sunglasses. But, the special surprise came in the next image.

Shaheer shared a picture of himself and Kushal Tandon printed on a label of a plastic water bottle. The light brown label had the words "Sony Stars" written on it with Shaheer and Kushal edited on to it. At the time, Shaheer used to play Devrath Dixit or Dev in Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, while Kushal Tandon played Arjun Sharma on Beyhadh. Their characters' names are printed along with their pictures on the label. The post has received more than 103,000 likes in total. See the unseen and special picture here.

When Shaheer Sheikh gave special birthday gift to his buddy Kushal Tandon

The Kya Mast Hai Life actor had posted the video as a response to Kushal Tandon's post which he had received two days earlier in the same year. Shaheer Sheikh, who celebrated his birthday on March 26, and Kushal Tandon were dancing to Badri Ki Duhania, the title track of Badrinath Ki Dulhnia starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. The two were rehearsing for a performance in the throwback video. Similar to Sheikh calling Tandon "laale di jaan", the latter had called him a "Mad Man" in the caption of the video. Kushal Tandon and Shaheer Sheikh flaunted their friendship goals on social media through their unique and quirky posts for each other. Tandon's video has been watched more than 112,000 times. See Kushal Tandon and Shaheer Sheikh dancing to Badri Ki Dulhania here:

Kushal Tandon surprises Shaheer Sheikh with special unseen video

(Promo Image Source: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram)