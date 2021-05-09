When Shaheer Sheikh Revealed One Thing Without Which His Day Is Incomplete

Television actor, Shaheer Sheikh, is prominently known for his work on Indian television. The actor has also made appearances in a host of tv shows in Indonesian Television. Shaheer Sheikh's shows in India include Kya Mast Hai Life, Best Of Luck Nikki, Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and more.

Shaheer Sheikh's shows in Indonesian television include Malaikat Tak Bersayap, Cinta di Langit Taj Mahal 1 & 2, Asia's Got Talent and many more. Shaheer is all set to appear in season 3 of his hit tv show, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi which will be released on a digital platform in the form of a web-series. Back in Jan 2021, Shaheer appeared on India Forums' Youtube channel for their "Know Your Stars" section and revealed many interesting things about himself.

The one thing Shaheer Sheikh does everyday

During the interview conducted in Jan, Shaheer answered a number of questions candidly. He was asked many questions like, "what is something you did as a child that your parents don't know about?" or "a friend of yours who is the worst at giving advice?" and so on. When asked about the "one thing" without which his day was incomplete, Shaheer was quick to answer.

The actor told India Forums, that he feels incomplete if he fails to do yoga in a day. He said, "I feel like if I don't do 15 minutes of yoga in a day, I feel incomplete I feel like i've missed out on something". Sheikh also talked about how Yoga helps him explaining, "because then I'm 100% everywhere, wherever I am in the moment," adding "if I'm a little lazy and sluggish, then that means that I haven't done my early morning routine".

More from Shaheer Sheikh's interview

Shaheer answered many questions during his interview with India Forum in Jan 2021. The actor was also asked about the "one friend from the industry" who's words the actor lives by. Shaheer named his Mahabharat co-star, Sourabh Raj Jain, who Shaheer claimed is an "ideal person" whom he looks up to. Sheikh also mentioned that Jain "lives an amazing life" and that he was a fan of Sourabh, more than anything else.

Image: Shaheer Sheikh's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.