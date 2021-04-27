When Shilpa Shinde Reacted To Conflicts With Makers Of 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain'

Actor Shilpa Shinde had once called out the makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain during a major controversy that was surrounding the show. The actor exited from the show after garnering immense fame and recognition from fans. Shilpa Shinde played the role of Angoori and went on to become the favourite character of the viewers. For the longest time, during the show's run, the audience seemed to love her performance along with her dialogues that got quite popular. However, things changed in 2016 when the actor left the show on the basis of an accusation pointed towards Sanjay Kholi and the issue of fee hike as well, according to reports by Telly Chakkar.

Shilpa Shinde reacted to conflicts with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain makers

The actor exclusively spoke to the above-mentioned news portal about the alleged fee hike that she felt she deserved. Shilpa Shinde mentioned that she only asked for what she deserved and that she had worked very hard on the show. She further went on to address the obvious fame her character had garnered through the years and said that she, therefore, asked for a raise. Shilpa Shinde stated that she never saw anything wrong with her request and said it was quite a small suggestion that the makers blew out of proportion. The actor said she could easily sort it out, however, things escalated too quickly.

Shilpa Shinde also spoke about the new actor Shubhangi Atre who replaced her to play Angoori on the show. Shilpa Shinde was direct in her response and called the new actor a “copycat”. She stated that she has seen Atre’s work on the show and felt that the makers did a good job in making her look exactly like Angoori. However, the actor added that one cannot simply act like the character by just dressing up like it. Shilpa Shinde then said that Shubhangi is a good actor and will do well in her career if she stops imitating her (Shilpa) earlier work on the show. The actor ended her statement by remarking that Shubhangi should do something original. Despite the controversy and the words spoken among the actor and the makers of the show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain went on to do significantly well even after the cast was changed. The primary two women who played the roles on the show were replaced and the men continued to essay their respective characters for a long time.