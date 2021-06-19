When Shivin Narang Revelaed He Had A Crush On His 'Beyhadh 2' Co-star Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget is one of the top leading actresses in the television industry and has been the audience's favourite ever since she played the role of Riddhima Gupta in the show Dill Mill Gayye. Amongst her other admirers, is none other than her Beyhadh 2 co-star Shivin Narang. During the press conference of Beyhadh 2, Shivin Narang in an interview confessed that he had a crush on Jennifer and was motivated to join the show because of her.

Shivin Narang reveals he had a crush on Jennifer Winget

In an interview with Tellychakar, Shivin revealed that when he was offered the script for Beyhadh 2, his first question to the makers was whether Jennifer was on the show or not. He revealed that he had first met Jennifer at an award function and told her that they would work together someday. The actor revealed that he asked the makers about Jennifer's role in season 2 of the show because usually, actors change in season 2 or 3 of the show.

Beyhadh 2 premiered on 9th December 2019 but was taken off-air in early 2020 and the show got an abrupt ending due to coronavirus lockdown. The series also featured Ashish Chaudhary as the main antagonist of the show.

A quick look at Shivin Narang's career

Shivin made his television debut with Channel V India's Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year. He played the role of Yuvraj Singh, a youngster studying in college and the boyfriend of the female lead. Narang gained widespread popularity through his role in the serial Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera. He was also seen in Colors TV's romantic drama Internet Wala Love opposite Tunisha Sharma as radio jockey Jai Mittal He was then seen in the music video of Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi co-starring Divya Khosla Kumar. The song was a blockbuster hit and crossed 350 million views on Youtube. Shivin will soon make his Bollywood debut in the comedy movie Goodbye with a supporting role. The movie will feature Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

