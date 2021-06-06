When Shraddha Arya Aka Preeta Opened Up About The One 'useless' Talent She Had

Shraddha Arya, who has become a household name in the industry with her role as Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, alongside Dheeraj Dhoopar, was once questioned about her useless talent. The actor was quick to react and had also gone to reveal one of her hobbies. At present, she has been shooting for the forthcoming episodes of the drama in Goa due to the lockdown impositions in Mumbai.

When Shraddha revealed her 'useless' talent

Speaking to India Forums in 2020, Shraddha had quipped that anything she did was mostly useless. She had added that she could bake, but it would never come out the way people would expect it to. She had called it 'pretty useless' but had said that it was still a talent. She had continued that she could eat a banana chocolate cake every day. She had further joked about the number of days she would cheat in a month and had said that it was equal to the number of stars in the sky. Speaking about that one thing that could easily piss her off, she had said that she wouldn't like any kind of disrespect.

A peek into Shraddha Arya's Instagram

Shraddha keeps sharing glimpses of whereabouts in Goa and shows how she passes time in her resort after her shooting is done for the day. Right from reading books, sunbathing, to meditating and munching on some snacks, she has been doing it all. However, it was her recent set of pictures in a monokini that had taken the internet by storm.

Not only fans but celebs too were in awe of Arya's never-before-seen look. She had pulled off a pink floral-print monokini as she enjoyed a shower. In the caption, she had mentioned that the pics were not “filtered”. Sara Khan, Kanika Mann, Swati Kapoor, Krishna Mukherjee, Anjum Fakih, Benafsha Soonawalla, and many others were in awe of her pics.

Kundali Bhagya updates

As per the latest episode, Preeta informs Karan that Mahira is Akshay’s killer; however, he refuses to believe her. Meanwhile, Mahira still thinks that she can win Karan’s heart as he has never confessed his love for Preeta. Shrishti and Sammy get Akshay's phone but Sherlyn reaches in time and steals it.

IMAGE: SHRADDHA ARYA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.