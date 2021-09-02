When Sidharth Shukla Opened Up About Childhood, Said 'I'll Always Melt For My Mom'

Television actor Sidharth Shukla's death shocked the entire country on Thursday morning. The actor is said to have suffered from a massive heart attack and was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital. As the country mourns Sidharth Shukla's death, here is a throwback to when the late actor reminisced about his childhood days and said that his mother was his rock and that he would always melt for his mom.

Sidharth Shukla spoke about his mother's importance in his life

Late actor Sidharth Shukla in an interview with, Official Human's of Bombay, spoke about his childhood days and how his mother was a rock for him after his father's death. Shukla said, "People know me as a man with a rough exterior. But I’ll always melt for my mom. Right from the time I was born, she’s been the most important person in my life. I was the youngest of 3 kids & too small to play with my sisters, so I was always around mom. Back when I was a toddler, I’d cry if I had to go a second without her–so even while making rotis, she’d hold me in one hand & the roller in another! As I grew older, she became my best friend! Every time I came back home after playing, we’d talk about everything under the sun–while other kids were hiding things from their parents, I wanted to tell her all about my life! She’s taught me so much too–I was a naughty kid who’d get away with trouble. But when mom told me to always be honest, I immediately owned up to my mistakes."

He further spoke about his mother who became his pillar after the demise of his father. "When dad passed away 15 years ago, it felt like the umbrella over us had been taken away. But my mom was our rock–she never showed any signs of vulnerability. Despite our poor finances, she ran the house, looked after 3 kids & fulfilled all our demands! I know now that she must’ve had to sacrifice so much to give us what we wanted. She even played a pivotal role in helping me find my passion. I used to act like the ‘cool guy’–so to ‘teach me a lesson, she sent me for a modelling contest thinking I’d be put in my place! Funnily enough, I actually won! So, even on a subconscious level, she’s been a guiding force in my life. Recently, I was on Big Boss & for the first time, I didn’t speak to her for months. I know it doesn’t sound too cool to say it at 39–but being away from her was the toughest part of the show."

Sidharth Shukla's sudden death

Sidharth Shukla is said to have suffered a massive heart attack and was bought to Cooper Hospital on Thursday morning. An official from Cooper Hospital told PTI that Shukla was dead at the time of arrival in the hospital. Mumbai Police in a statement said that Shukla was found unconscious at his residence and an ambulance was called by his family. Mumbai Police added that the family informed them that the actor was calm until the last evening but at around 3-4 am in the morning, he felt uneasy and took some medicines before going to sleep.

Image: Sidharth Shukla's Instagram