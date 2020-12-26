When Sonarika Bhadoria Startled Her Fans By Posting Her Bikini Pictures Online

It is a known fact that when an actor steps into the shoes of a mythological character, they will be viewed in a similar manner by the audience. This would instantly mean that when it comes to posting about their activities on social media, a lot of fans of the character or the show expect updates that fit well with the actor's on-screen persona. Back in 2016, Sonarika Bhadoria, the television actor who had gained fame and recognition by playing two very well-known goddesses from the Indian lore up until that point, learned that lesson through what one can only imagine being a painful first-hand experience.

What happened exactly with Sonarika and her vacation pictures?

It so happened that, as per an article on India.com, Sonarika Bhadoria, who had essayed the character of Goddess Parvati in "Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev" in addition to Goddess Durga & Mahakali in another mythological show, gave a not-so-pleasant surprise to her followers on Instagram by releasing pictures from her then-recent vacation. Up until that point, the then-Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev cast regular had uploaded the sort of images which showed her in a different light. One of those images, which can be found below, was deleted. An article on India.com claimed that the actor deleted the image as she said that she couldn't deal with the negativity and the strong reactions that came her way. The Mahadev cast member eventually deleted one of the few pictures that she had uploaded and seemingly turned off the comments section after the entire body-shaming episode. Two of Sonarika Bhadoria's photos from 2016 can be seen below. Take a look -

The images that caused a stir on social media

Since then, it would appear as if Sonarika has turned off her comments section for good. As far as her posts are concerned, over the course of the following years to this date, she has frequently released images from her vacation spots from all around the world. Some of Sonarika Bhadoria's photos from her vacation can be found below. Take a look -

