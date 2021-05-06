When Sunil Lahri Recalled 'yadgar Moment' From Ramayan's 1st Stage Performance In Kolkata

In 2020, the makers of the iconic show Ramayan surprised everyone with its re-run during the lockdown and viewers showered excitement about watching it all over again. Actor Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s drama, dug out some old memories from his archives on December 15, 2020, which gave a sneak peek into his first-ever stage performance as his character. In the pic, both, Sunil Lahri and Arun Govil posed for the camera outside the theatre.

Through his lengthy caption, Lahri mentioned that the photo was taken during Ramayan's 1st stage performance in Kolkata Netaji Indoor Stadium. He added that even though the capacity of the theatre was 12,000, around 15,000 people turned up to watch it. More so, he continued that the show received a fabulous response. He went on to call it his “yadgar moment.”

His caption read, “Ek yadgar moment, Ramayan's 1st stage performance in Kolkata Netaji Indoor Stadium 12000 ki capacity mein 15000 log Baithe' hajaron log Bahar Khade what a fabulous response.” As soon as Sunil Lahri's Instagram post was up on the internet, fans got nostalgic and dropped endearing comments. A user wrote, “Jai Sitaram,” whereas another fan penned, “Wow sir, incredible experience in life with Ramayan. Best Jodi of brothers in the world.”

When Sunil recalled a "yadgar moment" from Ramayan

Sunil has been in the headlines as he quashed rumours of veteran actor Arvind Trivedi’s death. While the news about the latter's demise surfaced on the internet, the former shared a still of Trivedi from Ramayan, and also posted a picture with him and wrote in Hindi, “These days, we get to hear some or the other bad news, every other day, and then there is this fake news of Arvind Trivedi’s death. I request to not circulate such rumours. By God’s grace, Arvind Ji is doing fine, and I hope he remains in good health always.”

The Ramayan cast included actors like Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Arvind Trivedi, Dara Singh, Sunil Lahri, among many others. The show began to air on Doordarshan in 1987. Ever since then, it yet remains fresh in the hearts of fans.

(IMAGE: SUNIL LAHRI'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.