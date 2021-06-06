When Sunny Leone Revealed That Her Husband Daniel Weber Thought She Was A Lesbian

Actor Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber have been happily married to each other since 2011. But do you know Daniel’s first impression of Sunny that she wasn’t straight? In one of her previous interviews with Pinkvilla, the Jism 2 star candidly spoke about her and her husband Daniel’s first meeting when he thought Sunny was a lesbian.

During the interaction, Sunny revealed that she went on a date with someone else when her paths crossed with Daniel in Las Vegas. Sunny said that she was hanging out with one of her girlfriends and was waiting to meet Daniel’s bandmate at Mandalay Bay. She was about to go on a date with a comedian but he took a rain check and ended up ditching her.

According to Daniel Weber, it was all destiny and God’s way of ushering Sunny towards him. However, it so happened that when they finally met, Sunny was sitting with her friend, holding her hand, and that’s what gave Daniel the wrong impression. Sunny added that Daniel didn’t think she was straight because she was with her girlfriend who is a lesbian. As per Sunny, her friend loves to dress a bit masculine. This made Daniel misread everything completely.

Agreeing with his wife, Daniel said that he got a bit confused because they were holding hands. Sunny now lives in Mumbai with Daniel and her three children. It was back in the year 2017 when the celebrity couple adopted their first child from Latur, Maharashtra. At the time of adoption, the baby girl was 21 months old, the elite couple named her Nisha Kaur Weber. Just a year later in March 2018, Sunny and her husband also announced the birth of their twin boys through surrogacy. The couple named the little munchkins as Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sunny has a slew of interesting projects lined up in the pipeline. She is currently gearing up for her Tamil debut in the historical war film, Veeramadevi. Post this she will also feature in Rangeela, Koka Kola, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon and Kotigobba 3.

(Image: Sunny Leone's Instagram)

