When Surbhi Chandna Admitted She Was Compared With Actresses Who Played 'Naagin' Before

It was in August 2020 when Surbhi Chandna was roped in for the show Naagin 5 and the team had wrapped up the shooting for the same in February. After her supernatural series ended, the actor had opened up about the comparisons drawn between her and the other stars like Surbhi Jyoti, Mouni Roy, Anita Hassanandani, Nia Sharma, Hina Khan, who had already played the Naagin avatars before.

Surbhi on comparisons with previous Naagin actresses

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan in February, Surbhi had admitted that she received a little flak for her role in the series and that she already knew that she was going to put herself into a situation where people would compare her. She had remarked that she was also compared at a lot of places and had added that it usually happened when actors did a series wherein a lot of stars had already been a part of the same franchise.

However, Chandna was confident as she was going to play an Aadi Naagin, which was the biggest Naagin, and was going to have an aura of herself with her character, Bani Sharma, she had said. The Ishaqbaaz star had continued that if people wanted to differentiate, all the other actresses' characters as Naagin were distinctive in their own way and that people wouldn't be able to find any similarities between all of them.

When Surbhi Chandna had kick-started the shoot of Naagin 5 in 2020, she had penned that she didn’t know if she would be able to do justice to the fabulous creation of Naagin. She had also mentioned that Ekta Kapoor had then told her that she would be rocking. The actor had continued that she went to the sets every day with those sweet words ringing in her ears.

Surbhi Chandna's shows and projects

Before Naagin, Surbhi was a part of Sanjivani and was a part of the hit show, Ishqbaaaz, alongside Nakuul Mehta. In 2021, she starred in the music album titled Bepanah Pyaar, composed and sung by Payal Dev and Yasser Desai, alongside Sharad Malhotra. The romantic song is written by veteran Bollywood lyricist Shabbir Ahmed and Payal Dev.

