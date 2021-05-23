When Surbhi Chandna Opened About Taking Breaks Between Projects And Its Impact On An Actor

Television actor Surbhi Chandna had previously opened up about taking breaks in-between projects and how it works out for an artist. In a short interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor mentioned that she had taken a short break after her first project but it was mostly a deliberate one. She also added that she has been blessed so far as she was not forced to take a break due to lack of work. Surbhi Chandna also opened up on her chemistry with Sharad Malhotra and the kind of love that the on-screen couple has received over the last few months.

Surbhi Chandna opens up on taking breaks

Television actor Surbhi Chandna has a huge fan following across the country not just for her acting skills but also for her vivid personality. In an interaction in February 2021, the actor opened up on the only time she took a break from showbiz. She stated that the break was more of a choice and it was for around 5-6 months long. The actor started working on the show Sanjeevni, right after, which is another hit show on her list. The actor further added that Sanjeevni ended in March 2020 and within the next few days, she was offered a role in Naagin 5. Surbhi Chandna believes it all worked out well for her so far but also agreed that most times, artists also take breaks due to not having a project in hand.

Actor Surbhi Chandna also spoke highly of her co-star Utkarsh Gupta, who plays a key role in Naagin 5. The actor revealed that he is very young and adorable and she has often told him that if he were a little older, he would have been her boyfriend. Surbhi Chandna also cleared the air that there was nothing going on between the two even though rumours have been running wild on social media.

Surbhi Chandna also expressed her gratitude towards the fans who accepted her pairing with Sharad Malhotra on the fantasy-drama series. She jokingly stated that they are both good-looking people, which helps the scenario to a great extent. She also spoke highly of the cast lineup which seems to fit perfectly in the story.

IMAGE: SURBHI CHANDNA INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.