When Surbhi Chandna Opened Up About The 'coolest Thing' She Has Ever Done!

Surbhi Chandna is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after leading ladies of Indian television who enjoys a massive fan base on social media. While ardent fans of the Naagin 5 star might know a lot of things about their favourite actor, do you know the coolest thing she has ever done? In 2019, Surbhi had revealed the coolest thing she's ever done, in an interview with India Forums.

How Surbhi Chandna keeps the 'environment on set cool'

After marking her debut in the Hindi television industry back in 2009 with a cameo performance in Sab TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Surbhi Chandna went on to become a household name over the years with her appearance in multiple popular soap operas. In her over a decade-long career in the industry, Surbhi has managed to rule over netizens' hearts several times with her performance as Haya in Qubool Hai, Annika Oberoi in Ishqbaaz, Dr. Ishani Arora in Sanjivani, and Bani Singhania in Naagin 5. Back in 2019, when Surbhi was a part of Star Plus' Sanjivani, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award-winning actor had revealed how she helps keep the environment on the set of the daily soap 'cool'.

In a candid conversation with India Forums back then, Surbhi made several revelations about herself during the rapid-fire segment of the interview. From spilling the beans on one thing that pisses her off the most to one dish she can have for the rest of her life, the 31-year-old didn't shy away from answering each question up-straight. In the rapid-fire round, the television actor was also asked about the coolest thing she has ever done.

In her response, the two-time ITA Award-winning actor had said that one thing she did on set every day was to make the environment cool and relaxed. Elaborating further on the same, she explained that everyone on the sets jokes around with one another and it helps to keep the whole set alive. She concluded by saying it is the coolest thing that she does on every show's set, to keep the environment cool. Meanwhile, after Surbhi Chandna's shows, her latest music video with Naagin 5 co-star Sharad Malhotra, Bepanah Pyaar, is winning netizens' hearts.

