When Surbhi Chandna Recalled How She & Her Friends Acted Around Attractive Boys In School

Surbhi Chandna is one of the most sought-after leading ladies of Indian television. She is known for her role of 'Annika Oberoi in Ishqbaaz and 'Bani Sunghania' in Naagin 5. In one of her interviews in 2017, Surbhi Chanda shared an anecdote from school days about how she and her friends would act around attractive boys in their teen years.

Surbhi Chandna recalled how she and her friends would act around attractive boys during school days

In an interview with Telly Reporter, Surbhi recalled that she and her friends, whenever they used to find attractive boys in school, they would alter the size of their skirts despite protests from their moms. They also used to fold their socks and give stylish folds to the sleeves of their shirts. She said they did so to show others that they were not some kids and they were "cool" even if they were in 5th or 6th grade. Surbhi talked about her banter with her mother during her school days, revealing that her mother used to suspect her even if she applied vaseline and used to ask her if she was going to school or a fashion show.

A look at Surbhi Chandna's videos on Instagram

Surbhu Chandna keeps her fans entertained with her interesting video clips of herself performing and dancing to the tunes of popular Bollywood numbers. Surbhi had pulled off several different looks let it be in a stunning orange coloured saree with a multi-coloured checkered blouse while dancing on Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein or wearing an off-shoulder yellow top along with a glossy long skirt while flaunting her expressions on In Aankhon Ki Masti. She also flaunted her traditional look wearing a glossy metallic coloured saree while showing off her classy moves on another popular Bollywood song, Mere Rang Mein.

Details of Surbhi Chandna's shows

Surbhi Chandna made her television debut in 2009 with the cameo role of 'Sweety' of Sab TV's hit show Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma. After appearing in Star Plus's Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi. Meri Bhabhi and Zee TV's Qubool Hai, Surbhi made her film debut with Bobby Jasoos in 2014 in which she played the role of 'Aamna Khan'. Chandna played 'Annika' in Star Plus's Ishqbaaz from 2016 to 2018 for which she won several awards including the Gold Award, Indian Television Academy Award, Asian Viewers Television Award, and Lions Gold Award. She has been portraying 'Bani Singhania' in Colors TV's Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra since August 2020.

Promo Image Source: Surbhi Chandna's Instagram