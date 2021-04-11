Last Updated:

When Surbhi Chandna Revealed Her Favourite Song When She Was In College

Television Star Surbhi Chandna in a throwback interview had revealed her favourite song from her college days. Read more about Surbhi Chandna here

Surbhi Chandna

Television actress Surbhi Chandna was recently seen in Ekta Kapoor's hit TV show series Naagin. She played the lead role in season 5 of the show. The Naagin actress, in an old interview, had revealed her favourite song back from her college days.

When Surbhi Chandna revealed her favourite song from her college days

In a 2017 interview with Telly Reporter, the actress had revealed that her favourite song was Chupke Se from the 2002 movie Saathiya. The movie featured actors like Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. The actress had said that she loved this song during her college days. In March 2020, the actress had shared on her Twitter handle the name of her favourite song now. Take a look-

Surbhi Chanda shares BTS from sets of Bepanah Pyaar 

The Naagin actress was recently seen in the music video of Bepanah Pyaar alongside Sharad Malhotra. The song was sung by Payal Dev and Yasser Desai. Recently, Surbhi uploaded a BTS video from the sets and also shared a fun fact while she shared the post on her Instagram. She revealed that she was scared of the gunshots and bomb explosion that featured in the video.

She wrote "From the Outside, I might look like really brave and all but I am a BiG Darpokkk and I don’t shy admitting that
Also, all shots that have gun firing bomb shots anything that explodes and makes a noise etc I do this what you see in the Video." The actress further wrote, "I also tried convincing the director or the team to eliminate such shots but when they cannot I find my way to deal with them". The music video of Bepanah Pyaar has crossed over 25 million views on Youtube.

A quick look at Surbhi Chandna's shows

Surbhi Chandna gained recognition for her role as Annika in the hit TV show Ishqbaaaz opposite Nakuul Mehta. She received various accolades for her role in the show. She reprised her role as Annika in the spin-off of Ishqbaaaz titled Dil Boley Oberoi. She was next seen in the medical drama Sanjivani as Dr Ishani Arora. The actress was most recently in Naagin 5 as Bani Sharma. Surbhi also made a cameo in the 2014 comedy-drama Bobby Jasoos starring Vidya Balan.

Source: Surbhi Chandna's Instagram

 

 

