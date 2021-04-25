When Surbhi Chandna Revealed If She Has Ever "googled" Herself Online

Surbhi Chandna, one of the prominent actors from the television industry once enjoyed a segment with a fun game called the ‘Never Have I Ever’ in which she answered some of the interesting questions about herself, one of which included whether she even googled herself or not. She honestly answered it and even shared some other fun instances from her life while answering.

When Surbhi Chandna googled herself

According to the reports by India Forums, Surbhi Chandna brought out a candid side of herself and answered some fun and quirky questions in a game segment. During the interview, she was asked whether she even googled herself to which she nodded and stated how she did google herself in the initial days of her career in order to see the articles published about her. She even mentioned how it was okay for any actor to do this and added how googling oneself was one of the initial steps of almost every actor as they begin to do well in their career. She even recalled the time when the first article about her went online and stated how she felt excited and even sent it to her family members.

She was then asked whether she ever sent a naughty text to the wrong person to which she stated that she never did that. She was then asked whether she even visited a nude beach to which she again pulled out the ‘I have never’ placard and showed it on the camera. When asked about a tattoo that she regretted, she denied it and mentioned how she was not very fond of tattoos. She was then asked whether she ever got asked out by a person of the same gender to which she again denied and added how she would love to experience it and know how it felt when the same gender hit on her.

Surbhi Chandna then revealed how she used to sneak into the room and watch C grade Bollywood films during her childhood. She also mentioned how she used to be alert if any of her parents would catch her watching the film. She later mentioned how she had given fake numbers a couple of times usually in restaurants, parlours, etc. In the end, when asked about whether she ever lied in an interview, she stated that she did not and added how she does not remember that she ever lied.

