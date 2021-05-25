When Surbhi Chandna Revealed She Would Have Dated Utkarsh Gupta If Not For THIS Reason!

Spilling her dating secrets, Ishqbaaz actress Surbhi Chandna revealed she would have dated her co-star but one reason held her back. While her dating rumours with her Naagin 5 co-star Utkarsh Gupta intensified, the actress put an end to those and gave a reason behind it. Read more to know whether Surbhi Chandna would have dated her co-star Utkarsh Gupta and the reason behind her answer.

'Would you date Utkarsh Gupta?'

In a throwback interview with Siddharth Kannan, Surbhi Chanda sat down for a heart-to-heart conversation about her career and personal life. After being asked about her dating life, the interviewer addressed her dating rumours with Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor Utkarsh Gupta and questioned whether she would date him or not. Surbhi answered the question by complimenting him saying that she found him very cute.

Talking about working with him, Surbhi revealed that Utkarsh did an amazing job at his role and shooting with him and the team was a 'breezy' process. Further adding to her comment, Surbhi went on to sing Utkarsh's praises by saying he is funny but younger than her. The 31-year-old actress admitted that she once told the 26-year-old actor that if he was her age, she would have dated him.

Surbhi Chandna puts an end to the rumours

The interviewer of the show went on to prompt the actress to spill more beans over her possibilities of dating the young actor in the future. But the actress did not appear to budge as she revealed that she found him 'adorable' but also like a 'baby' to her. Putting an end to the rumours, Subrhi confessed that they were no 'love angle' between the duo.

Surbhi Chandna's tv shows over the years

The access found her break on television after appearing in Ishqbaaaz as Annika Oberoi and Sanjivani. She went on to work in Naagin 5 and had a small cameo in the long-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress has also appeared in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi and essayed a small role in the movie Bobby Jasoos.

