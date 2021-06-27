When Surbhi Chandna Revealed Who Incessantly Asked Her About Her Marriage Plans

Surbhi Chandna is one of the popular actors in the Indian television industry who enjoys a massive fan following for some of the iconic roles she played in famous tv shows. The actor had once talked about how people incessantly asked her when was she planning to get married. She had even shared that this question pissed her off and when she got married was no one's concern.

Surbhi Chandna on being asked about her wedding plans

Surbhi Chandna had once appeared in a virtual interview with Siddharth Kannan and talked about how she dealt with rumours about herself in the industry. When asked which was the biggest rumour she heard about herself that pissed her off, she had stated that she never had to experience it luckily. She had further shared that general rumours included their names being attached to certain projects even if they weren’t working on the same. Speaking further about it, she had revealed that people just began asking about her wedding plans. She had then dropped in a question asking why was everyone so worried about her wedding plans. She had shared that this often happened during interviews when the topic suddenly switched to her wedding plans out of nowhere. Surbhi had confessed that she kept a patent answer to such questions by telling people that she had no plans to get married and was only focussing on her career. She had even reacted to one of the rumours that stated that she was dating Vikas Gupta.

Surbhi Chandna’s shows

The actor began her acting career by making a cameo in the popular sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Later on, she was also seen in the 2013 TV show, Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi essaying a cameo role of Suzanne. She then became a part of Qubool Hai and went on to make certain guest appearances in other popular TV shows such as Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara. She received a breakthrough in her career with Ishqbaaz in which she essayed the lead role alongside Nakuul Mehta, Kunal Jaisingh and others. She then appeared in the shows namely Dil Boley Oberoi and Sanjivani in which she was seen essaying the lead role. Surbhi Chandna received yet another push to her career with the popular show, Naagin 5, for which she even received a couple of awards and accolades.

IMAGE: SURBHI CHANDNA'S INSTAGRAM

