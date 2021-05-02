When Surbhi Chandna Shared New Way Of Saying Hello With Social Distancing

Handshakes have been the way of greeting people around the world. However, as coronavirus or COVID-19 spread across the globe, people have come up with different ways to say hello to others maintaining social distance. Television star Surbhi Chandna gave her own twist to greeting others in a funny way.

Surbhi Chandna's new way of saying hello with social distancing

Earlier this year, in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kanna on his YouTube channel, Surbhi Chandna talked about working on Naagin 5. As their conversation started, Siddharth did a little dance with Naagin's gesture. Surbhi joined him and the two bumped their hands making Naagin gesture and saying hello.

The RJ mentioned how people are avoiding handshakes in this pandemic and doing the gesture Surbhi stated that this is how people greet nowadays. The actor asserted how her new gesture of saying hello with shaking hands from far abides by the social distancing rule. Siddharth even compared Surbhi's new hello style to comedian and actor Kapil Sharma's "Baba Ji Ka Thullu" gesture. Check out the video below.

Surbhi Chandna was last seen on the small screen in Naagin 5. She played the lead role of Bani Singhania in the supernatural fantasy thriller. During the filming of the final episode, the actor shared a clip of herself with Mohit Sehgal as the two prepare for their dance sequence. They were seen wearing their face masks while practicing their moves as they follow COVID-19 protocols. Take a look at the video below.

When the COVID-19 lockdown began in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to show their gratitude and uplift spirits by lighting candles. Surbhi Chandna followed the advice as she was seen with a candle in her hand on her balcony. The actor even mentioned that she loved the spirit of people who did the same in her colony. Take a look at some of Surbhi Chandna's videos during the lockdown period.

Promo Image Source: officialsurbhic Instagram