When Surbhi Chandna Shared What Easily Pisses Her Off And Revealed How She Deals With It

Surbhi Chandna enjoys a massive fanbase on social media and otherwise ever since she starred in Star Plus' popular soap opera Ishqbaaaz, followed by Sanjivani and Naagin 5. Although the television actor often reveals details about her personal and professional life with fans on social media, do you know the one thing that pisses her off the most? If not, read on to know what leaves Surbhi Chandna furious and how she deals with it.

When Surbhi Chandna revealed one thing that easily pisses her off

The ardent fans of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award-winning actor might already know a lot about their favourite actor, not everyone might know about what pisses Surbhi Chandna off. Back in 2019, in an interview with India Forums, the 31-year-old had made several personal revelations about herself in their Rapid Fire segment. During her interaction with the portal, she was asked about one thing that can easily piss her off. In her response, Surbhi revealed saying while there are several things that piss her off, she tries her level best to stay calm. She added saying that one of her best qualities is tolerance.

Elaborating further on the same, Surbhi Chandna stated that even when the temperature on her car is not 24°C, she gets annoyed but makes sure she handles the situation calmly and politely asks her driver to do the needful. She concluded her statement by saying when people do things the wrong way intentionally, that's what pisses her off.

Meanwhile, fans are waiting to know about the upcoming Surbhi Chandna's shows as the actor recently bid adieu to Colors TV's Naagin 5. Not so long ago, she made headlines after her back to back big wins at the 2020 ITA Awards at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. She took home the 'Best Actress' awards at both the aforementioned award shows for her exemplary performance as Bani Singhania in Naagin 5. Surbhi Chandna is considered one of the most sought-after leading ladies of Indian television in current times. Be it her work on the professional front or keeping everyone updated with her whereabouts on the personal front, the Naagin 5 star always manages to be in the limelight.