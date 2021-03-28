When Surbhi Chandna Showcased Her Elegant Performances On Bollywood Songs In Her IG Reels

Surbhi Chandna keeps her fans entertained with her interesting video clips of herself performing and dancing to the tunes of popular Bollywood numbers. She also added a personal touch to her videos in which she can be seen showcasing her elegant and classy looks. Check out some of the popular Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram reels that depicted her cool moves on various Bollywood songs.

Surbhi Chandna’s Instagram reels

Surbhi Chandna posted this amazing video clip of herself a while ago in which she can be seen wearing a stunning orange coloured saree with a multi-coloured checkered blouse. She showcased her traditional look in the Instagram reel in a saree with a bunch of bangles in her hand along with a pair of elegant earrings. She can be seen flaunting her look with some classy expressions on the song, Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein.

The Naagin actor can be seen in a shimmering look wearing an off-shoulder yellow top along with a glossy long skirt. She paired her attire with a piece of a heavy necklace and some golden bangles. In the video, she can be seen showcasing her elegance with her eyes and flaunting her expressions on the song, In Aankhon Ki Masti.

This is one of most loved Surbhi Chandna’s videos in which she flaunted her traditional look wearing a glossy metallic coloured saree. She can also be seen flaunting her classy moves on another popular Bollywood song, Mere Rang Mein. As she performed the song, her soft curly hair can be seen waving in the air giving her the perfect Bollywood feel.

The actor showcased her fun moves in this Instagram reel while people on the road can be seen watching her performance. In the video, she can be seen wearing beautiful pink coloured attire with a glittery printed blouse. She can also be seen walking around the lawn and posing for the camera to the tunes of the song, Sajan Bin.

Surbhi Chandna made this video clip of herself while she was on the sets of her show and can be seen totally into her character. She can be seen in a stunning two-piece red coloured dress with shells decked up all over her blouse with the song Bimar Dil playing in the background. Through the caption, she sent love to her 3.2 million followers on Instagram.

