When Surbhi Chandna Spilled The Beans On What Love Means To Her; Read

Surbhi Chandna once spoke about what love in general means to her. The actor at the time was being quizzed about several questions regarding her shows and personal life. Thus, the actor managed to answer all the rapid-fire questions by giving fans an insight into her personal and professional life. The exclusive interview was taken by Glitz Vision, where the actor also spoke about what love means to her.

Surbhi Chandna talks about what love is to her

At the time, Surbhi Chandna was popularly known for her role as Anka in the serial Ishqbaaz. Thus, a number of questions were centred around her character and the show. However, one question gave fans a peek into her personal life, when the news portal asked Surbhi Chandna about what love means to her. The actor said that love to her is having the same frequency and wavelength as her partner. She also mentions further that having the same likes and dislikes too means a lot to her. Thus, with a simple and short answer, the actor ended the response and went on to further answer a number of other questions from the interviewer.

Post the success of Ishqbaaz, Surbhi went on to star in a number of tv serials as the lead. The show Ishqbaaz went on to become immensely popular and even got a spin-off show titled Dil Bole Oberoi. Surbhi Chandna continued to play her character as Anika for both the serials and amassed massive fame among her fans. Soon enough, the actor was seen on Sanjivani as Dr Ishani Arora. The serial lasted for a year between 2019 to 2020 after which Surbhi Chandna was seen on the popular show Naagin 5. The fifth season of the show saw Surbhi as Bani and she was loved by her fans for her portrayal of that character.

Besides that, the actor has been quite active on her social media handles and often posts several behind the scene shots from her sets. The actor also keeps her fans entertained with pictures from her photoshoots which garnered immense likes and comments from her fans and well-wishers. Fans often compliment the actor on her style and thus express how amazed they are by her.

IMAGE: SURBHI CHANDNA'S INSTAGRAM

