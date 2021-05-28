When Surbhi Chandna Spoke About Jasmin Bhasin's 'chirpy Side' And Called Her 'cute'

In the first week of May, telly actor Surbhi Chandna, who won many hearts with her roles in daily soaps like Ishaqbaaz, Naagin 5 and Sanjivani, was asked about actor Jasmin Bhasin, who created quite a buzz with her stint in a reality show. Surbhi was all praises for Jasmin, despite admitting that she doesn't know her very much and that she has only met Bhasin once or twice during events. Here's what Surbhi Chandna had to say about Jasmin Bhasin.

When Surbhi spoke about Jasmin's 'chirpy side'

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Surbhi Chandna had said that she likes Jasmin's chirpy side and had added that the latter is very cute. Surbhi also remarked that the actor gives out 'cuteness' and that she really likes her. Chandna had said that she adores everybody. She had also spoken at length about her bond with Vikas Gupta.

Surbhi Chandna's Instagram

Meanwhile, Surbhi Chandna's Instagram gives a peek into her personal and professional whereabouts. This year, she won the Most Popular TV DIVA Award and expressed happiness. She also got honoured with the Dada Saheb Phalke Award at the International Film Festival Awards 2021 for Best Actress In Television. She had penned a lengthy note for her fans and had thanked them for being so loyal to the brand and for giving her immense love always. On fans' demand, Surbhi starred in the music album titled Bepanah Pyaar, alongside her Naagin 5 co-star Sharad Malhotra and fans were delighted to watch their crackling chemistry all over again.

On the other hand, Jasmin Bhasin starred in the song titled Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega, presented by VYRL Originals and the multi-award-winning singer-composer, Vishal Mishra, alongside her boyfriend, Ye Hai Mohabbatein fame Aly Goni. The song has been written by Vishal Mishra and Kaushal Kishore and is directed by Navjit Buttar. She featured in another track, Pani Di Gal, from the album Jugni by Maninder Buttar and Asees Kaur. Her previous album was Tera Suit, by Tony Kakkar. Further details about actors Jasmin and Surbhi's upcoming projects are not yet revealed.

IMAGE: SURBHI CHANDNA/JASMIN BHASIN'S INSTAGRAM

