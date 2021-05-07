When Was Aarya Released? Know How Old Allu Arjun Was When The Movie Released

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has grown to be one of the most sought after actors of the south Indian film industry. He has starred in several blockbuster movies ever since his debut in the 1985 film Vijetha as a child artist. One of his most popular movies is Aarya. May 7 marks 17 years of Allu Arjun's Aarya. On the occasion of this romantic-action film's 17th anniversary, know how old was Allu Arjun in it and other details.

Aarya movie’s release date and Allu Arjun’s age when it released

Allu Arjun's Aarya released on May 7, 2004. He was the main lead in this film was 21 years old when this film released. This movie also marks the directorial debut of Sukumar who, today, is one of the most celebrated directors of the south. The cast of the film also includes Anu Mehta, and Siva Balaji.

The plot of this film revolves around Geeta, a simple and beautiful girl who finds a poem written on a beach in Kanyakumari. She leaves a note for the poet in the book and wishes that may he find his true love. But suddenly, her anklet falls into the water and an unidentified man jumps in the water to retrieve it. But since he is not seen coming up to the surface of the water, he is presumed dead by Geeta. Then enters Aarya, a cheerful guy who likes to enjoy his life to the fullest. On the first day of his college, he sees Geeta and falls in love with her but she is forcefully confessing her love to Ajay who had climbed at the top of the building threatening to jump. As the story furthers ahead, Geeta and Ajay’s wedding date is fixed but she realises that Aarya truly loves her and always wants to see her happy.

Allu Arjun’s Instagram post to mark Aarya Telugu movie’s release

The 38-year-old actor took to his Instagram to commemorate 17 years of Aarya. He shared a still of him from the movie wherein he is holding a rose. He shared, “Its 17 years of Arya today. It is the single most life changing experience of my life. Its still the greatest miracle in my life. Love from the audience started showering on me after I said those golden words. FEEL MY LOVE”.

Image- @alluarjunonline and Still from Feel My Love song

