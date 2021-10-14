'When We Love Someone..': Shehnaaz On Emotional Attachment Post Sidharth Shukla's Death

A month after actor Sidharth Shukla’s untimely death due to a cardiac arrest, his close friend Shehnaaz Gill has resumed work. Shehnaaz who grew popular with her stint in a famous reality show had taken a break from work to recover from the loss of her dear friend. The actor, who is looking forward to the release of her upcoming movie Honsla Rakh, got candid with Bollywood Bubble about her emotions.

Apart from Shehnaaz, the film will also feature singers Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. While opening about her preparation for the role, Shehnaaz explained that had put about 40% of her real self into the role. When Diljit asked her how did she get so specific with the ratio, Shehnaaz cited her mother as an example. Talking about the same, she told the entertainment portal that "when we love someone, the emotional attachment we share with the person, with that attachment, I accordingly calculated the ratio."

Shehnaaz Gill talks about emotional attachment after Sidharth Shukla's death

Adding to it, she explained that this is the definition of love. She further shared that only a mother will know what a mother’s love is like and she can feel the motherly emotion. This is because Shehnaaz said that her mother loves her so much that she is able to understand the emotion. Apart from being vocal about her emotions, the actor also expressed her desire to work in a Bollywood film.

Shehnaaz Gill said that the people from Punjab should also be given a chance to feature in a Bollywood film. During the interview, she said that people from Punjab have a lot of potentials and the Punjabi industry has a lot of talent which can be absorbed in the Bollywood industry. She further claimed that the industry offers an array of stars with skills like singers, actresses who want to work in Bollywood.

In the past, Shehnaaz has been quite open about her bond and relationship with late actor Sidharth Shukla. The duo met in the Bigg Boss 13 house and grew close through the season. Shehnaaz shattered emotionally after the sudden demise of Sidharth in September.

IMAGE: Instagram/@ShehnaazGill: