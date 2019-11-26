When Will KBC 11 End? Here's All You To Know About Big B's Finale Episode

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 (KBC) is reportedly one of the most viewed reality show on Indian television. Started in August 2019, the latest edition of the popular game show is being hosted by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The popular game show is telecasted on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 20:00 hrs. According to media reports, the popular game show will end soon. Here is all you need to know about the last date of KBC 2019.

One last day of shoot remains, to wrap up another successful season. Hopefully to be followed by enough rest, repose & repair https://t.co/s2xuDoz9Cu — Siddhartha Basu (@babubasu) November 13, 2019

Also Read | KBC 11 Written Update Of Ep. 69: Amitabh Bachchan Welcomes His Fan Girl With All Zest

Also Read | KBC 11: The ₹3.2 Lakh Question On Women's Cricket That Made A Contestant Quit

All you need to know about the last episode of KBC 2019

Reportedly, the first episode of the popular game show was telecasted in the last week of August. Although the game show was planned for 13 weeks, the popularity of KBC 11 forced the makers to extend the show by a few weeks. According to media reports, the last date of KBC 2019 is Friday, November 29, 2019. And the makers have planned ample of surprises for the last episode. Here is all you need to know about KBC last episode.

What to expect from KBC last episode

According to media reports, the last episode of KBC 2019 will feature popular Indian author Sudha Murthy, who will narrate the tale of rural India and how they lack the basic nourishment of livelihood. Reportedly, KBC's last episode will be celebrating brave stories of women across the country. For the same purpose, the makers of the game show have also arranged women audience for the last episode.

She fought against all social stereotypes. Meet our #KBCKaramveer #SudhaMurthy this Friday at 9 PM and know how she reformed thousands of underprivileged lives. @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/NtvJEQ1yM3 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) November 25, 2019



Also Read | KBC 11: Emraan Hashmi Reveals Why He Had To Turn Into 'Batman' For His Son Battling Cancer

Also Read | KBC 11: Karamveer Special With Emraan Hashmi And Purnota Dutta Bahl

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.