'Whenever I Thought About Being...': Dheeraj Dhoopar On Reason Behind Son's Name 'Zayn'

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar recently revealed the name of his baby boy with Vinny Arora. The television actors, who welcomed their baby last month have named him Zayn. Previously, Dheeraj also shared the picture of him holding Zayn in his arms and giving a peck on the baby's head. Meanwhile, in a recent interview, the actor opened up about the reason behind the name of the baby.

Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up on why he named his son Zayn

Dheeraj Dhoopar was last seen in Kundali Bhagya as Karan Luthra, leaving a huge mark on his fans. The actor was recently approached by Pinkvilla to know about his thought process behind the name of his baby, to which the actor responded, "I thought about this name a long time back. Whenever I thought about being a father, and if I got a son, I'll name him Zayn. And, this is what happened. When I saw him, that thought again re-occurred in my mind, and I knew that 'Zayn' is the name. He's a part of me and so beautiful that I couldn't think of any other name, and Zayn means 'beautiful'".

For the unversed, the couple welcomed their son last month on August 10 and shared the news with their fans via social media. “We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our Baby Boy! 10-08-2022. Proud parents, Vinny & Dheeraj (sic)." Meanwhile, the post was captioned, "It's a BOY #babydhoopar (sic)". On the work front, Dheeraj is all prepared for his upcoming show Sherdil Shergill with Surbhi Chandana; the show will be premiered on September 26.