Where Are Shaheer Sheikh And Other 'Kya Mast Hai Life' Cast Members These Days?

Kya Mast Hai Life was one of the most prominent Indian television teen sitcoms that became a huge hit among the audiences while it aired between 2009 to 2010. The Kya Mast Hai Life cast including actors namely Shaheer Sheikh, Shweta Tripathi, Nazneen Ghaani, Sana Amin Sheikh and Ashish Juneja were loved in their fun and interesting portrayal of college students. It has now been over 10 years and some of these actors have set up their own career path by appearing in a variety of shows. Take a look at what are they doing these days.

What is Kya Mast Hai Life cast doing these days?

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh essayed one of the lead roles of Vir Mehra in Kya Mast Hai Life and as he gained popularity through his performance, he went on to appear in a variety of shows namely Navya...Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, Jhansi Ki Rani, Best Of Luck Nikki, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, Mahabharat and others. The actor was last seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and has also become a part of a variety of music videos lately.

Shweta Tripathi

After appearing in Kya Mast Hai Life and other television shows such as The Trip, Shweta Tripathi received her breakthrough with the movie Masaan, for which she was also awarded for being the best supporting actor. She then appeared in movies and television shows namely Haraamkhor, Gone Kesh, Made in Heaven, TVF Tripling, The Illegal, Raat Akeli Hai and more. She was recently seen in the web series Mirzapur, Mirzapur 2 and Laakhon Mein Ek 2 for which she received tremendous praise from the critics as well as the audiences.

Nazneen Ghaani

Nazneen Ghaani essayed the role of Ragini Juneja in the show who was Ritu and Zenia’s best friend. After appearing in Kya Mast Hai Life, she went on to be a part of TV commercials and so far she has managed to appear in over 150 commercials. She was also a part of the movie, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Maara along side Urmila Matondkar and Anupam Kher. She was also seen in the 2005 movie, The Hangman.

Sana Amin Sheikh

Sana Amin Sheikh is another one from the cast whose career graph shot up after her performance in Kya Mast Hai Life. She appeared in television shows namely Jeet Jayenge Hum, Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Gustakh Dil, Sasural Simar Ka, Tere Shehar Mein, Laal Ishq and others. She also appeared in movies such as Singham, Island City, Table no. 21 and Bamfaad. She was last seen in the supernatural thriller tv series, Nazar.

Ashish Juneja

Seen as Zeeshan Khan in the show, the actor went on to become a part of movies namely The Ashram and Kuku Mathur Ki Jhand Ho Gayi.

