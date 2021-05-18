Where Is 'Kumkum Bhagya' Being Filmed? A Look At The Show's Current Shooting Location

Due to the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases, particularly in Maharashtra, the state government has imposed a lockdown until June 1, 2021. The curfew guidelines were a setback for the television and film industries, causing a halt in shoots in Mumbai. However, show producers have decided to change the locations of their shoots in order to keep the chain of their episodes intact. And Zee TV's Kukum Bhagya is among the many TV shows that have changed their shooting location. Here’s a look at Kumkum Bhagya shooting location.

Where is Kumkum Bhagya filmed?

The team of the daily soap Kumkum Bhagya is currently shooting in Goa due to the restrictions imposed in Maharashtra. Actor Pooja Banerjee who essays the role of Rhea Mehra took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of her time in Goa. Right from going sightseeing to chilling with her co-stars, the actor has been sharing it all. She shared a picture of her striking a pose outside an old chapel and penned a note on the same. She also posted a picture of her chilling on the beach and captioned the post as “#PoojaBanerjee #GoaDiaries #kkbingoa”. Take a look at the posts below.

Sriti Jha posted a video of herself slacklining flawlessly. She walked on a rope tied above the swimming pool in her Goa villa. She wrote in her caption, "Got on the line after almost two weeks and everything makes sense now". Fans rushed to leave comments as soon as Sriti Jha's Instagram post went viral. “This is insane,” one user wrote, while another added, “This lady, she does a lot of stuff”. Take a look at the post below.

Kumkum Bhagya recently celebrated its 7th anniversary. Sriti released a video with glimpses of her drama stills and several BTS moments, as well as a lengthy note. She stated that the last seven years have been the best of her life and that watching the daily soap has taught her the true meaning of serendipity. She thanked Ekta Kapoor for bringing this magic to life. Shabir Ahluwalia, Leena Jumani, and Mugdha Chaphekar are among the other actors in Kumkum Bhagya.

Image: A still from Kumkum Bhagya

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.