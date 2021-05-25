Where Is 'Pandya Store' Filmed? Know About New Shooting Location Amidst The Pandemic

Pandya Store is a TV drama series that first aired on January 25, 2021, on Star Plus. Due to the second wave of coronavirus in Maharashtra, a new lockdown was imposed. Because of this, several production houses of shows had to pause their shoots. However, there are some shows that shifted their base from Maharashtra to other states like Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat and Hyderabad. Pandya Store's shooting location had to be shifted to another state as well. Read ahead to find out where is Pandya Store filmed now? Take a look at the shooting location here.

Where is Pandya Store filmed?

Pandya Store which has been adapted from Star Vijay's Tamil series Pandian Stores had decided to continue the show amidst the COVID-19 pandemic this year. The Pandya Store's shooting location is at Bikaner according to Tellychakkar. The entire cast of the show was first spotted at the Mumbai airport taking a flight for Bikaner. The Pandya Store's shooting location in Bikaner is at the Gajner Palace. The team has been following all the safety protocols to protect themselves from the virus. They are in a bio-bubble and are not allowed to step out of that.

The lead actors of the show Kinshuk Mahajan and Shiny Doshi are often seen sharing pictures from the Pandya Store's shooting location in Bikaner. He shared a photo with actor Simran Budharup who is seen playing the role of Rishita Seth. The hotel Gajner Palace is visible in the background. He also shared a photo of himself at the shoot location. He was seen wearing pink shorts and black sunglasses.

Shiny was also seen sharing a few glimpses of the Gajner Palace on her social media. She shared a photo with Pallavi Rao who is seen playing Prafulla Narayan in the show. The two were seen posing under a tree as Shiny sat on her lap and hugged her. She also shared a picture of herself with the cast of the show. Kinshuk's wife Divya and Shiny's boyfriend Lavesh Khairajain posed with them while they clicked a picture at the new shoot location in Bikaner.

Image: Still from Pandya Store

