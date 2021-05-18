Where Is 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Filmed? Know About The New Shooting Location

Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government has extended the lockdown. Several television shows had to relocate their shoot locations to other states in order to keep airing fresh new episodes. For the recent episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the cast has been shooting at a resort. Read along to find out where is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah filmed.

Where is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah filmed?

The producer of the show Asit Kumarr Modi decided to go out of Mumbai for the filming of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The crew of the show has created a bio bubble for the entire cast and crew at a resort in Silvassa near Vapi, Gujarat. According to the Koimoi, the shooting will take place in parts and the cast has been asked to stay in their rooms till their scene begins. Actors like Dilip Joshi, Nirmal Soni, Munmun Dutta and Shyam Pathak have already reached the location and shooting their parts. The director of the show Malav Rajda recently shared a picture of himself inside the pool for a shot. He mentioned that the story was going to get better after this.

Soni Patel and Aradhana Sharma who are amongst the few new additions on the show are also present on the new set location. Soni shared a picture of herself posing in the resort they're shooting at. Aradhana on the other hand is seen playing the role of a detective for the goons. She is seen playing an undercover agent for them and is dressed like a staff at the resort. She shared a photo of herself posing with director Harshad Joshi who was seen narrating the script to her at the TMKOC current shooting location.

She also shared a photo with director Malav Rajda and mentioned that he was extremely fun-loving to work with. Malav on the other hand shared a picture of his assistant and lightman working hard on the set of the show. He also showcased the location where Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah is being filmed.

Image: Still from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

