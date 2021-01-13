Where Is 'The Resident' Filmed? Know The Shooting Locations Of The Medical Drama Series

The Resident is an American medical drama television series that premiered in January 2018. The series focuses on the lives and duties of staff members at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital while delving into the bureaucratic practices of the hospital industry. The Resident's star cast includes Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal, Shaunette Renee Wilson among others. Read on to know about The Resident filming location.

Where is The Resident filmed?

According to a report by Atlas of Wonders, the majority of the medical drama has been filmed in and around Chastain Park Memorial Hospital, which is a fictional hospital where most of the characters in the show work and deal with their lives in the intense world of modern medicine. The fictional hospital is set in Atlanta and most of the filming of the Resident has happened there and other places in the state of Georgia. Most of the interior shots of the movie are filmed at the Film Rockdale Studios in Conyers, Georgia.

The exterior shots in the series are filmed at the High Museum of Art in Midtown, Atlanta. The museum's atrium of the lobby works as a picturesque background for the fictional hospital’s main lobby on The Resident. The High Museum is part of the Woodruff Arts Center, which main building doubles as one of the entrances to the hospital. Other filming locations include Waylon’s Bar B Q, where the characters of the series hang out sometimes, and the Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers, Georgia, where the bike race was filmed.

Filming for the first production block took place between March 20 and April 5, 2017. Shooting for the second season began in July 2018. On March 14, 2020, production on the third season was shut down following the coronavirus pandemic. The series is based on the book titled Unaccountable by Marty Makary and has been created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, and Roshan Sethi. The series trails doctors who encounter not only professional difficulties but also personal ones. The Resident airs Tuesday nights at 8 pm EST on Fox.

Image Credits: The Resident Official Instagram Account

