Where Was 'Malgudi Days' Filmed? Here Is What You Need To Know The Popular '80s Show

Malgudi Days is considered to be one of the most popular shows on Indian television in the '80s. Based on the stories of the same title created by R. K. Narayan, the show gained wide popularity upon its premiere. It largely had a rural backdrop and featured several locations that matched with the Indic theme seen in its episodes. Following is the location where the shooting of Malgudi Days has taken place, along with a list of some other films and shows that were shot at the location.

Where was Malgudi Days filmed?

Agumbe village, which is located in Shimoga district in Karnataka is the primary Malgudi Days shooting location, as per filmapia.com. The different episodes of the show focused on different stories, all of which shared their own moral lessons to the audience. However, the visual background in the show which also shed a light on the rural society of the country remained consistent throughout its run. Several other locations in the state of Karnataka have been used as filming locations of films and TV shows.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

Bengaluru city, which is another popular location as well as the state capital of Karnataka, has been used in the filming of various other Bollywood and regional movies such as 3 idiots, A Passage To India, Sholay, Big Brother, Ghajini, Main Tera Hero and many more. However, a big part of the filming of Malgudi Days had consistently taken place in Agumbe. While a majority of the show’s storyline was based on the book with the same title, some of its aspects were also adapted from R. K. Narayan’s other known novels such as A Horse and Two Goats, An Astrologer's Day among others.

Directed by Shankar Nag and Kavitha Lankesh, the show had begun back in 1986 and brought a total of 4 seasons on television. While the show initially had only three seasons that ended in 1988, it was brought back in 2006 with a total of 15 episodes. The show starred various actors playing some of the main roles, including Master Manjunath, Girish Karnad, Vaishali Kasaravalli and many more.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM 'MALGUDI DAYS'

