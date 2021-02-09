Which Show Is Ending On SAB TV? Details About The Show Being Replaced By 'Wagle Ki Duniya'

Wagle Ki Duniya was one of the most loved television sitcoms of the early 1990s. It is considered as one of the cult sitcoms on Doordarshan. The show is back again on SAB TV with a new season. The newly-released sitcom features several talented actors like Sumeet Raghvan, Pariva Pranati, Anjan Srivastav and Bharati Achrekar in the lead roles. As the Wagle Ki Duniya 2021 released recently on SAB TV, people have been wondering about which show is ending on SAB TV? For all the people who are curious about it, here are the details about which show is ending and Wagle Ki Duniya release date.

Which show is ending on SAB TV?

As the show, Wagle Ki Duniya released recently, popular fantasy show on SAB TV Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga came to an end. The show premiered its last episode last Friday, February 5, 2021. Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga aired from Monday to Friday at 9 PM. As the show came to an end, it is replaced by the new season of Wagle Ki Duniya in the same time slot.

Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga was based on the Arabian nights' character of Aladdin. The plot revolved around Aladdin who falls for Princess Yasmine and how his life changes when he finds a magical lamp with a genie inside it. Siddharth Nigam stars as Aladdin and Avneet Kaur starred as Princess Yasmine for the first two seasons of the show. She was replaced by Ashi Singh in the last season. Fans loved the chemistry of Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur as well as Ashi Singh. As the show came to an end, #ThankYouAladdin was trending on social media. Here is a look at how fans of the show reacted to the show being concluded.

Aladdin is special to us . The show was itself unique and has taught us many things, entertained us, made memories . The show is going off air in television but it has special place in our hearts . This is a way to show our love for whole cast. #ThankYouAladdin @siddnigam_off ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cRvckI1Um6 — Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga (@aladdin_3459) February 5, 2021

I think from the day when i saw this show it was the luckiest day for me because it gave me all the teachings of life #ThankYouAladdin — Sidashi_dynasty (@SidashiD) February 5, 2021

This was the best show I ever watched and it will be in our hearts forever#ThankYouAladdin — Rohan (@siddharth_idol) February 5, 2021

Just no need to tell anything for you both .love love love I just can't tell I miss you because when you both are there in my heart then I can tell but that's never gone happen I love you both.Thanks for giving alasmine. #ThankYouAladdin pic.twitter.com/zXt4qH3jhu — Sidneet Love (@love17_sidneet) February 5, 2021

Wagle Ki Duniya 2021

Wagle Ki Duniya is based on the characters created by the veteran cartoonist RK Laxman. The show is now making a comeback after 33 years. Wagle Ki Duniya release date was February 8, 2021. The show aired its first episode yesterday at 9 PM on SAB TV. Actor Bharati Achrekar is reprising her role of Radhika Wagle in the show. The lead character of Rajesh Wagle in the new season of Wagle Ki Duniya is being played by popular actor Sumeet Raghavan. His role is that of a middle-class man and the show will focus on his and his family’s day to day problems and their life. Here is how netizen reacted to the first episode of Wagle Ki Duniya 2021.

Loved the episode sir..💖

My family was so happy to see Mr and Mrs Wagle again.. all got nostaglic when the old furniture scenes were show and were emotional during the family Hug scene...Dil le liya 😊

Thank you #WagleKiDuniya.. you guys rock🤟 https://t.co/VSqDvJT1Dd — Meet💕 (@meet241706) February 9, 2021

Watched #WagleKiDuniya first episode on #sonysabUK simply loved it ..This is what I was missing a real family drama .. everyone’s emotions was so real:) @sumrag #BhartiAchrekar #AanjjanShrivastav (real Wagle can say ) 😇😇 looking forward to see everyday .. — iPragati (@iPragS) February 8, 2021

@sumrag The 1st episode of #WagleKiDuniya is too good. you are so amazing sir. Looking forward for the next.. — TANUJ PANOLA (@madhavpanola) February 9, 2021

Watched an episode of Wagle Ki Duniya new season today on @sabtv ... I think we need a lot of content like this today in these times where only dark content is considered the in-thing. Felt good and nostalgic after long 🤩 #WagleKiDuniya — अभ्र-Myth (@Tweet2Abhra) February 8, 2021

